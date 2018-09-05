Cecilia Abbott visits Devereux in League City

On Aug. 21, Devereux Texas of League City welcomed state and local leaders for a tour of its facilities, which were affected by Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 21. Pictured, from left, are Hank Whitman, Department of Family and Protective Services commissioner, Pamela Reed, Devereux Texas executive director, First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott, John Baumgartner, League City manager, and Sen. Larry Taylor.
