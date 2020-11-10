The principal of Levi Fry Intermediate School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic school year.
All A’s
Fifth grade: Kyra Addison, Emely Aguilar, Daxx Allgood, Kaiden Arceneaux, Megan Bahena, Jayden Banks, Sequario Barnett, Luis Cantera Iii, Christopher Castano, Jr., Morgan Castille, Kylie Clarke, Cristal Cruces, Damien Dike, Gabrielle English, Eric Garza, Jenna Gastian, Jonah Guevara, Xavier Hampton, Xavier, Calen Harrell, Tyler Hood, Aubrei Hosea, Logan Hunter-Harris, Olin Jeffcoat, Bryan Jones, Alexis Mayeux, Chandler Mcneil, Wisdom Midler, Alexis Oramous, Jacob Perez, Alec Racy, Haydyn Reyes, Alina Smith, Joshua Snethen, Sahmir Sullen, and Valle Montzerrat.
Sixth grade: Kamden Barton, Samuel Calhoun, Mica Chapman, Dejhon Douglas, Joshua Humphries, Rebeca Rodriguez, Joseph Salenger, Alianna Sorto, Natalie Tran, Gladis Tun-Rodriguez, Forrest Weaks, and Annalya Woods.
A/B honor roll
Fifth grade: Gerardo Acevedo Garcia, Rosie Adames, Shane Aldape, Colton Allred, Cesar Almaguer Sanchez,Amiyah Armelin, Payton Arriaga, Jariyah Ashton, Lovely Barrientos, Lesly Baxin, Alayna Bottoms, Kaiden Briones, Camron Brooks, Gage Broussard, Samuel Cabrera, Isabel Campos, Caydence Cannon, Julia Chapman, Elijah Chavez, Cecilia Cidrian, Rosalena Crookshank, Aubrey Cunningham, Delilah Cypers, Jayde De La Garza, Payton De La Garza, Adriana De Los Santos, Aaron Dean, Gregory Delao, Karlin Duhon, Jazleen Elizondo, Christopher Ellsworth, Kolbi Filoteo, Sophie Flores, Angel Garcia, Autumn Garcia, Reynaldo Garcia, Jr., Victoria Ginez, Harley Gonzales, Leila Gonzalez, Luis Gonzalez, Breanna Graves, Skylar Harper, Caedin Hart, Cayden Henriksen, Sommaria Hill, Jerni Hubbard, Antonio Huerta-Antoine, Julissa Hurtado, Malayah Jackson, Austin Johnson, Cardae King, Journie Lacroix, Micah Lagunas, Johnathon Lee, Daniela Martinez, Abigail Mayeux, Bella Mobley, James Molenda, Denver Nelson, Vallon Osteen, III, Sophia Palomo Wondrak, Dawn Ramirez, Jordan Reyes, Reginald Richardson, Jr., Johnny Rivera, David Ross, Chloe Saenz, Jacob Salas, Jazziel Salazar, Gilbert Salgado, Roman Sarver, Dillon Shaner, Aidyn Sheppard, Bella Smith, Jamar Smith, Adrianna Valderromas, Sarai Valdez, Benjamin Valdivia, Christopher Vasquez, Waylen Walton, Devyn Warner, Aaron Wev, Joshua Wiltshire, and Eddie Yanez.
Sixth grade: Aguirre, Kalissa Aguirre, Zoe Baker, Aaliyah Boone, Crislynn Bourgeois, Lilly Daily, Emma Davis, Maura Del Cid Majano, Marty Earl, Kali Garcia, Giselle Garza, Kyle Hall, Isaak Herbec, Noah Hernandez, Hayden Hipp, Jonathan Irizarry, Darian Johnson, Tristen Kelley, Jagger King, Kaleb Landin, Sterling Mistretta, Cesar Molina, Cash Nall, Jaxon Negrotto, Cesar Ramirez, Christoper Sam, Aliza Shah, Shamar Smith, Mariah Spurlock, Braylen Washington, and Samuel Zavala.
