Javon Rougely receives $500 scholarship

Javon Dale Rougely, a senior at Texas City High School, received a $500 scholarship from the Fort Virginia Point Chapter No. 2539 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Rougely's winning essay was about the Battle of Galveston. Pictured from left is Sheila Ray, secretary, Rougely, Patricia Thomas, second vice president in charge of scholarships, and Carol Dyson, president.
