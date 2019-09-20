Rotary Club of Galveston Island happenings

Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston Island had the privilege of serving dinner (generously donated by Chopin Mon Ami catering) to some of the sweet patients at Shriner’s Hospital on Sept. 11. Pictured from left, Kevin Clark, Bill Keese, Casey Howell, Shannon Burke, and Marks Chowning are pictured with a family whose children are being treated at Shriner’s, along with a furry friend who came along to bring a little fun to those who need it most.
