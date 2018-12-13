CASA of Galveston County

The Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County received gifts and donations from Gulf Coast Limestone on Dec. 10. Pictured from left is Stephanie Coleman, Barbara Bischoff, Roger Martinez, Miranda Frazier, Diane Thornton, Kristi Mayfield, Jennifer Bielat, Paula Munoz, and Connie Ricketts. Martinez, Frazier, Mayfield (CASA volunteer), Thornton, and Bielat represented Gulf Coast Limestone to present the gifts and donation for the children CASA serves in the child welfare system.