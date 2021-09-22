Eighteen students in the Clear Creek Independent School District were recently named as semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. 

Clear Brook High School: Victoria Nguyen, Evelyn Tran, and Joanne Tran.

Clear Falls High School: Acadia Ferguson.

Clear Lake High School: Alexander King, Alexander Lee, Luana Liao, Mark Luo, Jack McBurnett, Etienne Reine, Allen Shen, Tatiana Vassiliev, Rebecca Wang, Tiana Wang, and Richard Xu. 

Clear Springs High School: Rachel Goss, Sidharth Pavuluri, and Grace Zhou.

Approximately 16,000 students received this recognition nationwide, which is less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.

Students will be notified in February if they reach the finalist level. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription