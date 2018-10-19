NAACP presents scholarships 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email The Mainland Branch of the NAACP No. 6201 presented scholarships to Joseph Collins and Carrington Julian. Also pictured, from left is Barbara Anders-Rice, president, and Betty Thomas, treasurer. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo dead, two missing in weekend drowning incidentsGalveston woman dies after crashTeen drowned trying to rescue younger boy, officials sayMan in critical condition after garage fireMan accused of sexually assaulting Santa Fe childTwo drown in kayaking accident off GalvestonPolice investigate mid-island stabbing deathBicyclist hit by car in League City diesPolice seek information about deadly hit-and-run on FM 646Mar Bella residents concerned about moldy homes CollectionsPhotos: League City breaks Guinness World RecordPhotos: Astros ALCS Game 4Photos: Astros ALCS Game 5Photos: Hurricane Michael affects Galveston surfPhotos: Texans 20, Bills 13Photos: Astros ALCS Game 3Photos: Dickinson vs Clear Creek FootballPhotos: Friendswood vs Foster FootballPhotos: Texans 19, Cowboys 16Photos: Astros ALDS Game 2 CommentedMake Kavanaugh, Ford take primetime polygraph tests (117)Vote Cruz to stop socialist takeover of America (95)Women should vote accordingly on Election Day (76)Beto should be careful of calling out transgressions (66)Mainland cities consider subterranean solution to flooding (59)I'll vote my Christian conscious on Election Day (56)Beto O'Rourke draws crowd of more than 1,300 (56)Kavanaugh is a threat to our national security (51)Dirty Democrat tricks skewed Kavanaugh hearing (45)Kavanaugh hearing shows the swamp is still full (38)
