The Clear Creek Independent School District is proud to announce the eight students who were recognized as 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art winners.
Ranging from second to 11th grade, the winners are as follows: Alaina Sibley of Clear Springs High School; Grace Hawley of Clear Falls High School; Maha Babar of Clear Brook High School; Angelina Yoon of Clear Creek High School; Eliza Hoffman and Hannah Nation from League City Intermediate; Skylar Johnson from Brookwood Elementary; and Annalyn Matthews from Goforth Elementary.
These students were honored at the district contest in the categories of Best of Show, Gold Medal, and Special Merit award winners. Their work will be on display Feb. 25 through March 17 in the Hayloft Gallery on the first floor of NRG Center during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Each of these students is now under consideration for auction and a variety of scholarships.
