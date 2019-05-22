DAR members honored for service

Susan Sheeren, center, District V Director of the Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented special Certificates of Appreciation to Susan de Boisblanc, left, and Lynda Harrison for their dedicated service to Honor Flight Houston at a recent meeting of the George Washington Chapter of DAR where de Boisblanc and Harrison are members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.