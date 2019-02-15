Leadership showcase at Clear Creek ISD

Pictured are McWhirter Elementary School fifth-grade students Myguelangel Rodriguez, Ivannelis Rocafort Toro, Kat Schooley, and Ruth Valdivieso, who participated in Clear Creek Independent School District's 2019 Leadership Showcase on Jan. 31. The day was a super-sized “show-and-tell” for students and staff of the six district campuses that are now Leader In Me schools.