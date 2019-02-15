Leadership showcase at Clear Creek ISD

Pictured are McWhirter Elementary School fifth-grade students Myguelangel Rodriguez, Ivannelis Rocafort Toro, Kat Schooley, and Ruth Valdivieso, who participated in Clear Creek Independent School District's 2019 Leadership Showcase on Jan. 31. The day was a super-sized “show-and-tell” for students and staff of the six district campuses that are now Leader In Me schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.