Friendswood community remembers Harvey

On Aug. 26, the Friendswood community gathered in the cafeteria of Friendswood High School to celebrate one year passing since Hurricane Harvey hit. The reunion was a time of remembrance and celebration. Guest speakers included Superintendent Thad Roher, Tony Hopkins, vice president of the district's board of trustees, and Sen. Larry Taylor.
