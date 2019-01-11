Kiwanis Club participates in Blue Santa program

The Galveston Kiwanis Club collected toys during the month of December and donated them to Officer Jovan Harris of the Blue Santa program with the Galveston Police Dept. Pictured from left Michael Carrasco, John Eanes, Officer Harris, Douglas Rogers, and Gilbert Zamora Jr.
