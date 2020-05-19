Lanco Plumbing wins Business Pride Award

Keep Dickinson Beautiful presented the Business Pride Award to Lanco Plumbing, established in 1973, and located at 3624 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Pictured are sibling owners, Max and Frances Lange. Max and Frances had the historic building painted pristine white with dark charcoal trim, they complimented the facade by adding potted Italian cedars on either side of the entry and posted the Texas and American flags. They completed the transformation with a beautiful custom made sign, designed by Max. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription