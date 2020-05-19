Lanco Plumbing wins Business Pride Award

Keep Dickinson Beautiful presented the Business Pride Award to Lanco Plumbing, established in 1973, and located at 3624 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Pictured are sibling owners, Max and Frances Lange. Max and Frances had the historic building painted pristine white with dark charcoal trim, they complimented the facade by adding potted Italian cedars on either side of the entry and posted the Texas and American flags. They completed the transformation with a beautiful custom made sign, designed by Max.