Galveston Art League happenings

League City artist Jackie Liddell’s watercolor “Galveston Ghost Ship” was awarded the 2021 Merlin McGivney Purchase Prize at the Galveston Art League’s Fall Juried Show. The award, given in memory of Dr. McGivney, Galveston artist and dentist, selects one painting from the league’s fall show for purchase each year to be added to the Rosenberg Library’s permanent collection.
