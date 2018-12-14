Galveston College helps with food drive

One of the new community partners for the 2018 "Share Your Holidays" Food Drive was Galveston College's Student Organizations. Representing Galveston College were (from left) Maura Williams, Mayrissa Pena and Cynthia Parra, coordinator for GC's Student Organizations, as they unloaded the college's donations Dec. 7 at Ball High School.
