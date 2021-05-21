The following students made the honor roll for the fourth nine-weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
All A's
First grade: Donovan Robinson.
Second grade: Andy Wang.
Fourth grade: Autumn Foster.
Fifth grade: TJ Alagban.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Khi Edwards, Kyndallyn Gonzalez, Hailey Lewis, Alivia Merriweather, Kelly Morales, Zavery Segura, Alyssa Shine, and Michael Zarate.
Second grade: Ethan Alagban, Theresa Arceneaux, Gabriella Avalos, Blake Bordelon, Naomi Brown, Joseph Cummins, Angelina Galvan, Xavian Galvan, Elijah Irvin, Brandi Jackson, Donald Lacy, John Lopez, and Lathan Williams.
Third grade: Michaela Davis, Rhylin Dean, Draeden Guidry, Sean Holmes, Zepaniah Johnson, Yosalena Rivera, and Mackenzie Sam.
Fourth grade: Christopher Curtis, Jur.Nea Davis, Camila Galvez, Blaire Keels, Zachary Sam, and Kaylee Sampson.
Fifth grade: Isaiah Cabrera, Kadyn Campbell, Elrisha Darby, Madison Edwards, Michael Sam, and Raj’a Williams.
Sixth grade: Journee Matthews.
Seventh grade: Lenore Migues and Eduardo Rodarte.
Eighth grade: Anthony Garcia, Adrian Maldonado, and Salvador Rivera.
