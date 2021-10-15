Crosby Middle School honor roll Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following students made the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2021-22 academic year at Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock.All A’sSixth grade: Jae’Shon Alexander, Aubree Baugh, Devyn Evans, Alahya Filer, Silas Jones, Isaiah Randle, and Chloe Robinson. Seventh grade: Patrick Brock, Zoila Brooks, Duane Crear, Addison Harwell, Victoria Jackson, Kamri Mays, Yakela Mendez Coreas, Angelina Silva, Lauralye Toups Alexis Vega, and Za’Keteriece Watson-Perrodin.Eighth grade: Kolten Cantrell, Haven Cruz, Melaine Davis, Jayvon Freeman, Jorja Hamilton, Nylah Jackson, Damien Jones, Rebekah Mudry, Dawn Petteway, Kylee Provis, Ke’Shon Richardson, Eduardo Rodarte, and Gannin Smith. A/B honor roll

Sixth grade: Caydynce Abrego, Emely Aguilar, Julieta Alejandro, Kane Allen, Ayce Alvarado Perales, Dexter Bowers, Easton Cantrell, Kahla Cantrell, Saylor Carner, Cullen Carney, Ariela Carter Leopoldo, Ben'nieyah Creamer, Dedrick Edward, Victor Eseh, Zahara Faison, Andre George, Sofia Gomez, Lizabeth Gonzales, Tristan Harris, Justice Hill, Keelyn Kilsby, Julianna Lopez, Joshua Love, Daisy Lujan Castellon, Rae'Lyn Mattison, Narez Maxwell, Darron Mccall, Sarenatie Morris, Peyton Oquendo, Zaniel Payne, Angelita Reyna, Elijah Richardson, Marihle Smith, Jeridan Sonnier, Cameron Sparr, Connor Sparr, Isabella Tolson, Graciella Van Ness, Noel Villarreal, Jayson Ward, Terrell Wilson, and Jasmine Wyatt.

Seventh grade: Karly Baron, Ashley Bejarano Hernandez, Ruby Carmen, Brandon Coreas, Kelvon Cummings, Synae Dobbins, Rafael Flores, Anjelica Garcia, Nikori Hardy, Alaysha Harvey, Maryah Johnson, Carlos Luna, Trinity Macias-Horton, Jayden McNeil, David Morales, Jaelyn Olmsted, Jaeden Perkins, Makayla Roye, Yesenia Sanchez-Godoy, Ka'Shayla Thomas, and Cashman Urbanek.

Eighth grade: Jaylin Beck, E'lia Bell, Tanner Botello, Zoey Bryan, Jazelle Frank, Javier Fuentes, Brice Gagne, Hana Galvan, Elizabeth Gomez, Carlos Gonzales, Gabriela Guajardo, Corey Hardy, Daiona Hill, A'Larria Jones, Levan Jones, Zoe Lewis, Kaelyn Parham, Argenis Picasso, Ranferi Pineda, Reid Ricard, D'Lyia Smith, Aaron Van Ness, and Coralynn Walker. 