Island native elected as top officer of TMA board

Galveston native, Dr. Gerald "Ray" Callas was elected as vice chair of the Texas Medical Association Board of Trustees in July. Callas, who's an anesthesiologist in Beaumont, has served on the board since 2017. He's a 1987 graduate of O'Connell High School, 1995 graduate of Texas A&M University, and 2004 graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch. He also served in the U.S. Navy from 1988 to 1992.

