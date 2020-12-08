Texas First Bank participates in annual food drive

Corinna Danilevich, center, with Texas First Bank, arrived at the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School with a van filled with nonperishable food items as the bank's contribution to the Galveston County Food Bank. Assisting in unloading the contributions were Donnie VanAckeren, president, Galveston County Food Bank and Lindsey Serrette, assistant community partner/publicity coordinator for "Share Your Holidays."