The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the second nine-weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
All A’s
First grade: Maura Biaza Guerrero, Michaela Davis, Rhylin Dean, Sean Holmes, Mary Joiner, Noah Parson, Eliot Salcido, Christian Sallie, and Jase Wesson.
Second grade: Jur’Nea Davis, Autumn Foster, Edidiong Jackson, and Kaylee Sampson.
Third grade: Erin Cervantes and Edison Salcido.
Fourth grade: Prince Thomas.
Fifth grade: Athena Villarta.
Sixth grade: Meah Bordelon.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Tyleah Brown, Eiden Fobbs, Ever Gamez, Anabella Graham, Draeden Guidry, Markell Jackson, Zoe James, Zepaniah Johnson, Yosalena Rivera, and Mackenzie Sam.
Second grade: Tehran-Zeya Allen, Ashlyn Bell, Sebastian Delgadillo, Ronijah Galicia, Camila Galvez, Inglynn Jackson, Blaire Keels, Christopher Lara, Samya Merritt, Zachary Sam, Esteban Torres, Anaya Vargas, Ayden Villarreal, and Ra’leigh Walker.
Third grade: TJ Alagban, Alexa James Holloway, Jaceli Jimenez, Michael Sam, Kaylee Simmons, Neia Vargas, and DeAunna Womack.
Fourth grade: Chandler Bratton, Kenneth Cabrera, Kashmier Curtis, Kayleigh Doyle, Tuesday Gonzalez, Savanna Ivey, Joel Lockett, Camryn Lynch, Celest Maati, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Je’Yuna Ross, Leah Simmons, and Caden Webb.
Fifth grade: Lesly Cacho, Kelisa Jones, Magnolia Malzahn, Gabriel Portal, Eduardo Rodarte, Alora Signo, Zion Graves, and Gabriela Torres.
Sixth grade: Anthony Garcia, Adrian Maldonado, Tatiana Montalvo, Akshara Nauduri, and Ra’niyah Thomas.
Seventh grade: Ariell Calvert, Nadia Compton, and Elise Jones.
Eighth grade: Cedrick Champion, Aleena Garcia, Iykolbe Milburn and Benjamin Settlemire.
Perfect attendance
Pre-K: Raija Bailey, Memphis Collier, Chanz Davis, Kennedi Davis, Khi Edwards, Kyndallyn Gonzalez, Brycen Johnson, Hailey Lewis, Naoni Moctezuma, Christian Noel-Birl, Noah Noel-Birl, Xitalic Rodarte, Noah Sallie and Dmitry Suayan.
Kindergarten: Kase Chambers, Jude De Ranieri, Xavian Galvan, Reginae Gasaway, Liena Noel-Birl, Charlee Spurlock, and Sebastian Torres.
First grade: Maura Biaza Guerrero, Ever Gamez, Anabella Graham, Christian Sallie, and Mackenzie Sam.
Second grade: Ashlyn Bell, Dustin Day, Ronijah Galicia, Edidiong Jackson, Inglynn Jackson, Blaire Keels, Christopher Lara, Ka’Drean Reagor, Zachary Sam, Makala Sapp, Esteban Torres, Ayden Villarreal, Brayten Webb, and Marissa Williams.
Third grade: Erin Cervantes, Peyton Collins, Elrisha Darby, Madison Edwards, Ioannis Giokas, Elijah Hamilton, Brice Harris, Johnathon Johnson, Edison Salcido, Zophia Salinas, Michael Sam, Devin Sheppard, and Deaunna Womack.
Fourth grade: Rilee Allen, Kenneth Cabrera, Trae Carrillo, Jheriko Cuellar, Kashmier Curtis, Tuesday Gonzalez, Krishara Graham, Alexis Hawkins, Savanna Ivey, Chase Lewis, Camryn Lynch, Celeste Maati, Journee Matthews, Ka’Niyah McKee, Dahniya Merchant, Valeria Orea, Salvatore Patane, Krystal Rodarte, Je’Yuna Ross, Joshuia Segovia, Ibraham Soto, and Caden Webb.
Fifth grade: Lesly Cacho, Terrell Gallow, Eric Jones, Kelisa Jones, Raymond Moultrie, Christian Richardson, Eduardo Rodarte, Deigo Salinas, Gabriela Torres, Luciano Trevino, Donte Villarreal and Athena Villarta.
Sixth grade: Meah Bordelon, Reynaldo Cabrera, Aaliyah Caldwell, Alana Caldwell, Ian Collier, Esuleta Cuellar, Anthony Garcia, Roshawn Johnson, Akshara Nauduri, Joseph Patane, Tenille Phillips, Salvador Rivera, Ra’Niyah Thomas and Jordan Villarreal.
Seventh grade: Clinton Cancilla, Nadia Compton, Robert Hamilton, Jazmine Hernandez and Elise Jones.
Eighth grade: Allison Cabrera, Cedrick Champion, Aleena Garcia, Jose Mendoza, Alan Rabago, Benjamin Settlemire, Sir Stinson and Star-reon Wyatt.
