Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries happenings

Members of the Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries, of Compton Memorial Outreach Community Center and Red Cross community partner, are pictured with its newest members from the University of Texas Medical Branch, including Dr. Jessica Johnson. Interns with the medical branch helped to give out boxes of essentials and food to the community and first responders during the holiday season.

