First responders recognized at dinner

The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 partnered with the Galveston Texas Pilots Association to provide a fish and shrimp dinner to honor first responders in Galveston and surrounding areas on Sept. 11. Pictured are Elks cooks, from left to right, Joe Conti, Matthew Jennings, and Paul Alvarado, with police officer J. Wess "Bubba" Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.