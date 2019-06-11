Galveston County students doing good
The following Galveston County students made the dean's list during the 2019 spring semester at the following colleges and universities:
University of the South: Grace Cassidy Sims, of Galveston; and
Lyon College: Elissa Douglass, of League City.
•••
Jonas A. Ybarra graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Jonas A. Ybarra graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Ybarra is the husband of Kassidi L. Ybarra, of Hitchcock. He also is a 2017 graduate of Ball High School.
