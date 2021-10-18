The following students at Hitchcock High School made the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2021-22 academic year.
All A's
Ninth grade: Andrew Bolanos, Robert Boysen, Chelsey Gregory, Trevor Gregory, Savannah Hennis, Waylon Maxwell, and Elijah Sherwood.
10th grade: Arieanna Ayala, Timari Bell, Maira Benavides Sarmientos, Genesis Carter, Bryana De Bacco, Leonel Delfin, Jailyn Farmer, Allison Iraheta, Mykeriah Johnson, Leslie Luna, Biana Padron, Gissel Paniagua, Kimberly Perez Soto, Olivia Rodriguez, Gatlin Smith, Dimitrick Stevens, Amaya Thompson, and Lily Wood.
11th grade: Abigail Armacost, Ashlee Black, Jerry Bravos, Courtney Kochan, Ty Maxwell, Ta’Kaira Randolph, Cindy Rodriguez, Gavin Shuttlesworth, Eric Stephenson, and Damon Toups.
12th grade: Dominique Beasley, Shcora Beck, Brianna Bouldin, Rodney Brewster, Madison Cadajas, Jacob Cameron, Chloe Countee, Christian Dorsey, Matthew Fleming, Lazaro Gutierrez-Fernandez, Adrian Jovel, Amber Leonard, Amy Leonard, Carlo Lewis, Mark Manley, Amaya McCray, Daniel Saldierna, Sanaa Scott, Giorgia Sisto, Jayce Snyder, Brianna Taylor, Lakey Thibodeaux, and Dasia Triplett.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Connor Allen, Terrell Allen, Ariana Bartolomei, Jonathan Benavides, Alexa Bolton, London Bouldin, Loi Bui, Si’maya Clemons, Jose Del Cid Guevara, Jared Dotson, Daereon Durham, Braden Duschamp, Cole Fisher, Adrian Flores, Ricki George, Gabriel Gomez, Christopher Hanrahan, Angel Isidro, Jena Jackson, Annmarie Johnson, Kelshaun Johnson, Lloyd Jones, Colby Kadlecek, Na’Shya Maxwell, Kamari McNeal, Gabriella Muros, William Nolan, Kam’ron Richardson, Albert Ruben, Samantha Silva, Xavier Skowron, Allen Vasquez Alejandre, Dustin Vonderheide, Zane Wall, and Alyssa Wiley.
10th grade: Terence Allen, Liya Bermudez, Alice Campbell, Larry Champion, Gavin Dennis, Bryce Dorsey, Aaliyah Evans, Michael Gale, Carlos Gamez, Laylah Garcia, Alixander Garza, Christal Gilbert, Luis Gomez, Ana Gutierrez Fernandez, Leah Jones, Gabriela Lopez Gonzalez, Mabry Lynch, Damien McDaniel, De’asha McDuffie, Alyssa Moreno, Trinity Padgett, Leeshad Preston, Thomas Raper, Hunter Robinson, Tristen Russell, Joshua Smith, Jasmine Statum, James Tavernier, Elijah Taylor, Charlie Venegas, Gaberilla Weekly, and Andrea York.
11th grade: Madison Allen, Willow Anderson, Kelli Ashmore, Helena Bask, Nyah Beard, Jasmine Beck, Samayah Blue, Matthew Bolanos, Evangelina Bustamante, Audrey Castillo, Daijah Clark, Ciara Davis, Jaiden Dotson, Hillary Drisdale, Ta’niyah Fontenette, Austin Gace, Aralny Garcia, Isaac Garza, Krishae Harris, Tyler Hepfer, Eric Jordan, Jaime Juarez, Jacob Kidwell, Raiden Kuykendall, Jaelyn Lattimore, Bethany Love, Kameron McDade, Kenley Phillips, Heide Pineda, Jayden Rivera-Saxton; Emmy Rodriguez, Grant Thiem, Nayjalee Thomas, Collier Williams, Myriah Wilson, and Symone Woods.
12th grade: Avery Aswell, Fabiola Balderrabano, Christopher Benavides Perdomo, Debrah Capeheart, George Carter; Brandon Connor, Alexander Cruz-Paz, Diana Del Cid Guevara, J’Lailah Dotson, Teirra Durham, Glenn Evans, Madison Fields, Daniel Hernandez Sanchez, Zeven Landry, Cameron Morales, Jolie Nestle, Tyler Norman, Ben Quintanilla, Jaylan Randle, Hope Rivers, Luna Salinas, Henry Sanchez, Andres Segovia, Marcus Smith, Oscar Torres, and Shyanne Webster.
