Local student chosen to intern in Washington

Xiomara Villarreal, a 2018 graduate of O'Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston and a current student at Texas A&M University at Galveston majoring in maritime studies with a concentration in maritime foreign policy, recently began a summer 2021 internship as an integral part of the Office of Congressman John Carter in Washington. Villarreal was one of 12 students selected through the Public Policy Internship Program at Texas A&M University.