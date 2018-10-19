Janet Frater receives 2018 Spirit of Education Award

Janet Frater, who has been an influential educator for many years, and is now retired, was recognized with the 2018 Spirit of Education Award from the Texas City Independent School District's Education Foundation Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Also pictured is Christina Hall-Payne, executive director, and José Boix, president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.