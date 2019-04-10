Rotary Club participates in Grand Kids Festival

Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston participated in the 2019 Grand Kids Festival by giving away bicycle helmets to youngsters of all ages. Distributing bicycle helmets is just one of many community projects/programs sponsored each year by the Rotary Club of Galveston.
