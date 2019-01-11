CCISD employee recipient of scholarship

Marny Doepken, a curriculum coordinator for Clear Creek Independent School District, has been named one of the 2019 recipients of the Johnny L. Veselka Scholarship, which is awarded annually to outstanding doctoral students pursuing careers in educational leadership, witch particular emphasis on the superintendency. Doepken will be awarded $2,500 during the Texas Association of School Administrators Midwinter Conference in Austin Jan. 27-30. She's working toward a doctorate in global education leadership at Lamar University.
