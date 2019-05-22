Kindle Coney presented with scholarship

John Hamlin, Texas Sons of the American Revolution president for youth contests, is pictured presenting a $500 scholarship and a $100 check to state third place winner, Kindle Coney at the May 19 meeting of the Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1. Coney is a sophomore at Clear Creek High School and wrote her winning essay on Alexander Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.