Clear Creek ISD students gain internships

Six students in the Clear Creek Independent School District's Career and Technical Education Program signed official Automotive Service Excellence Education Foundation Internship agreements with several local automotive dealerships on April 16. Pictured is Nicolas Mejia, posing with Automotive Technology Instructor Mike Hedger, who was one of four students recognized at the ceremony for completing his year-long internship with Ron Carter General Motors. He also was named the Automotive Technology Outstanding Student of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.