Backpack Buddy receives $500 donation

Lone Star 4-H members presented $500 to Mary Gillispie (seated, center), Backpack Buddy president, to purchase foods for children who have little or no access to nutrition on weekends. More than 125 children receive assistance each week during the school year thanks to Backpack Buddy, which is a nonprofit organization in Santa Fe. During the past four years, the 4-H club has packed bags of foods at least once a month for the group and continues to raise funds to assist in helping its community’s elementary students.

