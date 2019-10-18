Astronauts, cosmonauts visit Friendswood ISD schools

Col. Kenneth Cameron, right, is pictured talking about his time in space to students at Bales Intermediate School on Oct. 16 as a part of the Association of Space Explorers Community Day, which was conducted at several area school districts as well. The group currently has approximately 400 astronauts and cosmonauts from 38 nations.
