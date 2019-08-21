Grandmother's Club gives back to students in need

Pictured are a few members of the Galveston Grandmother's Club No. 277, along with students and workers at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center in Galveston. The club was able to donate 50 packs of notebook paper, pens and pencils for students in need for the upcoming school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.