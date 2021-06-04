Members of the Nick Gary Foundation awarded nine students with $1,000 scholarships in memory of Gary, who was a 2000 La Marque High School honor student and athlete.
The foundation was formed in 2016 after Gary's untimely death.
The following students were the recipients: Ashton Whitby won the 2021 College of the Mainland P-Tech scholarship; Camryn Richardson, a Dickinson High School 2021 graduate, will attend the University of Houston and major in nursing; Ellie Gao, a Ball High School 2021 graduate, will attend Harvard majoring in chemistry; Jasmine Crooks, a Ball High School 2021 graduate, will attend Sam Houston University majoring in criminal justice; Jaxson Crawford, a Cypress Ranch High School 2021 graduate, will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio majoring in political science; Jonathan Nguyen, a Clear Springs High School 2021 graduate, who will attend Carleton College majoring in biology on pre-med track; Kevin Boone, a La Marque High School 2021 graduate, who will attend Murray State College majoring in animal science; Korbin McVean, a Dickinson High School 2021 graduate, who will attend East Texas Baptist University majoring in business; and Morgan Guillory, a Clear Springs High School 2021 graduate, who will attend the University of Houston majoring in business marketing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.