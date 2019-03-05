Alisha N. Dugan graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Alisha N. Dugan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Dugan is the daughter of Melissa C. Childers of Hitchcock. She is a 2018 graduate of Strong Tower Academy in Hitchcock.
