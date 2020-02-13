'The Tin Woman' receives Kennedy Center Honors

The College of the Mainland Theatre was recently recognized by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival for its work in its production “The Tin Woman.” Pictured from left are honorees Gerik Lyssy, and Sara Corcoran, both Irene Ryan Award winners, and Maggie Bledsoe. The cast also was presented with the Meritorious Achievement Award in Ensemble Acting. H. Russ Brown is the theatre director.

 Pin Lim

