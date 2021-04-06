Cissy Matthews receives higher education award

The Texas Women in Higher Education on March 22 honored Cissy Matthews, who holds a doctorate of education and is vice president of instruction at Galveston College, with the 2021 Contributions to Texas Women in Higher Education Award. Matthews, who has been on the board of directors since 2012 and served as president from 2016-18, was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the organization and for advancing women in the academy.

