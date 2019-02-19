Publisher Leonard Woolsey, right, thanks independent newspaper sales operator Ron Radler after he was presented with a framed copy of an original piece by local artist Eugene McMillin at The Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019. McMillin said he was inspired to create the piece in recognition of the long service and tireless work ethic Radler has demonstrated selling The Daily News on 61st Street in Galveston regardless of the weather.
