FHS theatre troupe selected to perform at state

Friendswood High School Theatre Troupe 1084 was chosen as one of the five troupes from across the state selected to perform on the main stage its original production "White Noise" at the Texas Thespians annual festival Nov. 21-23 in Grapevine. Texas Thespians is one of the largest chapters in the nation of the Education Theatre Association, which sponsors the International Thespian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.