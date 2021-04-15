The Daily News gives back

The Daily News is continuing its annual financial gift in support of the University of Texas Medical Branch’s President’s Cabinet program. The fund, which helps seed initiatives and projects brought forward by students, faculty and staff, fosters an entrepreneurial spirit among those on campus. Pictured are Marie Marczak, director of Annual Giving Development Office at the medical branch, and Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News and Coast Monthly magazine.

