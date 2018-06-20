Iris Snipes, chaplain of the Galveston Grandmother’s Club No. 277, was the winner of the Mother’s Day basket raffle sponsored by the club. Pictured from left to right are Nancy Lee Woods, vice president, Snipes, and Nancy Johnson and Karen Richard Johnson, also members of the club. The club meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Lunch is on your own. Call Alice Kenney, 409-986-5717, or Frances Sullivan, 409-744-2270.
