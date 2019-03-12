Oppe Elementary School receives free tooth kits

During Texas Public School Week, March 4-8, the Texas Grand Masonic Lodge, Galveston Harmony No. 6, delivered free prevent tooth decay kits via the Fantastic Teeth Fan Club to Alice Prets, principal of Oppe Elementary School. Also pictured is Roy DeGesero, master of the lodge.
