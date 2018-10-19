GCAA donates to Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Galveston County Apartment Association generously donated a portion of its golf tournament proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast. Liana Smith, association executive, left, presented the check to Shannon Burke, executive director. To learn how you can clear the path to a child’s biggest possible future, visit www.mentorsgc.org.
