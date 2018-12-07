Satori students win writing contest

Students at Satori School in Galveston recently participated in the Daughters of the American Revolution writing contest. Pictured are the students who were winners in the contest from left to right: Andrew Mullikin, first place for fifth-grade, Amari Johnson, third place for sixth-grade, Pearl Wong, first place for sixth-grade, and Howie Wong, second place for sixth-grade.
