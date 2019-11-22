Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation happenings

Pictured from left to right are Adriana Moreno, Paula Wilson, Kim Baskett, Terry Keller, and Jeffery Fisher, members of the community based delegation of The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation's "Superstars" from Sunshine Center Day Habilitation. The team won bronze in its division at a Special Olympics competition held Oct. 26 at Kinkaid High School in Houston. 

