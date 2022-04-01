The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.

All A’s

First grade: Dmitry Suayan.

Second grade: Khi Edwards and Donovan Robinson.

Fourth grade: Maura Biaza Guerrero, Michaela, Rhylin Dean, Yosalena Rivera, and Marissa Williams.

Eighth grade: Celeste Maati and Lenore Migues.

A/B honor roll

First grade: Chylsea Brown, Kyla Shinette, and Crystalynn Simon.

Second grade: Kyndallyn Gonzalez, Hailey Lewis, Kelly Morales, Zavery Segura, Alyssa Shine, Zuri Wallace, and Michael Zarate.

Third grade: John Lopez and Leina Noel-Birl.

Fourth grade: Cameron Himes and Marissa Williams.

Fifth grade: Autumn Foster, Camila Galvez, and Chase Lewis.

Sixth grade: Kayde Auzenne, Isaiah Cabrera, Elrisha Darby, and Madison Edwards.

