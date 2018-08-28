Church nurses from St. Luke, Mount Calvary, Sunlight, Rising Star, First Baptist, and Progressive missionary baptist churches joined forces to deliver schools supplies and nonperishable food items to The Salvation Army in Galveston. Pictured are the nurses with representatives from The Salvation Army Galveston County.
