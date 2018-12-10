Ladies group holds Christmas luncheon

The First Thursday Lunch Group held its annual Christmas luncheon Dec. 6 at Hotel Galvez. The group also donated toys collected to the Toys for Tots program. Pictured is Beach Santa, Jerry Jackson, and Elf Martin, Larry Stewart, who entertained the ladies and passed out candy.
