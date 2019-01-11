COM students selected to perform in all-state band

Thomas Austin, left, and Austin Kelton, both music majors at College of the Mainland, were selected to perform with the Texas Community College Band Directors All-State Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band Feb. 16 in San Antonio. Both students are from Texas City and were part of the Texas City High School band program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.