Khambrel Foundation honored at city hall

Volunteers from Righteous Acts, a subsidiary of the Khambrel Foundation, are pictured accepting a proclamation from La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking at the Aug. 18 city council meeting for Laundered with Kindness Day, which is set for Sept. 8. Pictured from left are Randell Fontenot Jr., volunteer, Contina Fontenot, volunteer services coordinator, Tonia Rene Griffin, founder of Khambrel Foundation, and Hocking.